Lincoln Board of Education appoints new LPS superintendent

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Board of Education has announced its choice for a new school leader.

The board voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Paul Gausman as the next superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools.

Gausman was one of four finalists in the superintendent search that started four months ago.

He has been the superintendent of Sioux City Community Schools since 2014.

The district says Gausman will replace Steve Joel who's retiring.

