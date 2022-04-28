MCC sponsorship program maintains applicants amid need to fill manufacturing jobs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fresh out of high school, Hollie Logan said she stumbled her way into her interest in electrical and mechanical work

"When I was working at another company the maintenance wasn’t so friendly," said Logan. "I would ask them questions and figure things out so I wouldn’t have to call them and learned I had a knack for it."

Logan then discovered an apprenticeship with Highline Warren.

"That was my opportunity to go to school and have the hands-on learning," she said.

Logan is one of a handful of students taking advantage of the Sponsorship Program for Skilled Trades at Metropolitan Community College.

Highline Warren, along with many other manufacturing companies has teamed up to give high school graduates with an interest in skilled trades a jump start.

"Programs like sponsorships for the trades really help create the pipeline and get people interested in these very lucrative, very successful careers early on," said Hannah Bolte, Director of Marketing and Communication at Lozier.

The MCC partnership not only benefits the students but also helps fill job openings. Bolte said the industry has struggled to fill manufacturing jobs long before the current labor shortage.

"This is something that we had proactively took upon ourselves when we recognized that that skilled trades workforce was retiring faster than we could fill those positions," said Bolte.

The partnership has been in place for about a decade.

"It's a great relationship," said Bolte. "It's a great partnership to have as the help develop not only our current employees but our future employees and really just help the manufacturing industry in general."

The sponsorship program has graduated over 36 students over the past decade.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.