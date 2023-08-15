Metropolitan Community College offers new associates degree and certificate program in powersports technology

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Metropolitan Community College is offering a new associate degree and career certificate program for powersports technology enthusiasts to work on machinery, technology and equipment.

"Our focus is to train students to become entry level technicians," instructor Terry Kuebler said.

From motorcycles, ATV's, UTV's, lawn equipment and more. The powersports and outdoor power technology program covers it all.

"There's a huge need for technicians in our industry," Kuebler said. "When you talk to service managers or shop owners throughout our community, they're constantly looking for good skilled technicians."

The two-year degree starts with basic engine and electrical classes and moves up from there.

"We're going to focus on the foundation," Associate Dean for Industrial and Automotive Technology, Scott Broady said. "Building the foundation: small engines, outdoor power, lawn and garden. Then, they will evolve into ATV education, motorcycle education," he said.

Once they've mastered that, Broady said students will dive into fixing boat parts. The class will be split up into mornings and afternoons. The mornings will include current MCC students, while the afternoon will include high school students in a dual enrollment program.

"Part of my job is to keep all these people interested by always talking about all the different avenues," Kuebler said.

Classes for the program start Sept. 5. Right now, there are more than 10 students enrolled in the class. MCC said it's normal for new programs to have fewer students sign up. There's still room in the class.

