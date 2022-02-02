Millard Public Schools announces three finalists for superintendent

MILLARD, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, Millard Public Schools announced that its Board of Education has narrowed its selection for superintendent down to three finalists. The three candidates are Seward Public Schools Superintendent Josh Fields, Norris School District Superintendent John Schwartz, and Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Jami Jo Johnson.

Next Thursday, the public is invited to watch in-person or through a Zoom stream as the finalists interview at the Don Stroh Administration Center. Public questions and comments will not be allowed as it is an open session interview with the Board of Education.

The search for a superintendent began in October 2021. The Millard Board of Education will interview the three candidates over a period of four hours and 15 minutes, from 4 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. To review more information regarding the search process, visit the Millard information page here.

Current Millard Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Sutfin will retire on June 30 after an eight-year tenure as superintendent.

