Millard Public Schools selects John Schwartz as its next superintendent

In the wee hours of Friday morning, Millard Public Schools announced that Dr. John Schwartz has been selected as its next superintendent.

The decision was unanimous in favor of Schwartz, who is currently working as Norris School District superintendent. Schwartz will take office for Millard Public Schools beginning in July to replace Dr. Jim Sutfin, who is retiring from education and has been superintendent of Millard for the last eight years.

Schwartz is a Waverly High School graduate who holds two Masters degrees and a Doctorate from Doane University, and has applied his leadership in education all around the region at Seward, Papillion-La Vista and Bellevue school districts. At the state level, he is the president of Schools Taking Action for Nebraska Children's Education and vice president of the Greater Nebraska Schools Association and a member of the Greater Nebraska Superintendents among others.

Past projects of Schwartz's have centered on tech education, Junior Air Force ROTC, college prep and internships.

Dr. Jim Sutfin issued a statement following the announcement:

"This was a rigorous and seamless process, and I would like to congratulate everyone

involved. I wish John and the Millard Board of Education the best. I’ve always been proud of the work of the Millard Board of Education, and that was once again verified last night. Millard will continue to be in good hands for the children and families it serves."

