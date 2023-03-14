Watch Now
Millard Public Schools tax levy override election results: Unofficial final results in

The levy override allows the district to tax up to nine cents per 100 dollars of property valuation.
Posted at 6:59 PM, Mar 14, 2023
UPDATE 7:55 p.m.

The unofficial final results are in for a Millard Public Schools tax levy override. The unofficial results released by the Douglas County Election Commission show 16,120 (60%) of the ballots were in favor of the levy override and 10,783 (40%) against the override. Ballots were due at 5 p.m.

The levy override allows the district to tax up to nine cents per $100 of property valuation. The district's current total levy is $1.21 per $100 of property valuation.

