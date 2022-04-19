More than 600 Treynor, Iowa students and staff volunteer at Open Door Mission

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There was no shortage of volunteers at the Open Door Mission Tuesday as Treynor community schools took over.

More than 600 students and staff members made the trip to the Open Door Mission's campuses in Omaha to volunteer their time and make a difference in the community.

Sixth through 12th grade students have been doing this for years but missed out on the last two because of the pandemic.

They say they were thrilled to make the return today.

"We come with the school, but it's not that we're forced to go. We all want to be here. I've done everything from making sandwiches to planting in the garden and I think this year we will be playing with the kiddos in the Lydia House, so that's super exciting. Having everybody involved and knowing that our school is able to make a ginormous impact on this place is just amazing," said Sara Hudgell, senior at Treynor High School.

The students completed a combined 2,000 hours of volunteer service.

