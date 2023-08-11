Move-in day at Creighton University: 'We have a great energy around here'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, Creighton University welcomed its class of 2027 to campus.

Photojournalist Wade Lux was there as first-year students moved into their new residence halls. Current students volunteer to help them get in and set up.

“Our job is rewarding, but honestly, I think our PLGs and everybody we hired out have a more rewarding job because they get to take the freshmen up to their rooms, move all their stuff in, and just get them set up for a successful year," said Aiden Aley, who is a junior.

"It's so fun. We have a great energy around here. Everyone's excited, everyone's welcoming our new freshmen, so it's a really good feeling,” said junior, Ola Hezel.

More than a thousand new students start at Creighton next week, marking a decade of that number for an incoming class. This year 240 are from Nebraska and 60 are from Iowa. Forty-six percent of the new students had a 4.0 GPA or higher and a third were in the top 10% of their high school classes.

