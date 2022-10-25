Nebraska and Iowa among top scorers in national education testing despite nationwide math and reading decline

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — These are the first National Assessment of Educational Progress test results since 2019 and an instructional coach at Westgate Elementary who works with students who are just a little behind in math tells 3 News Now reporter Molly Hudson, it was exciting to see Nebraska students score among the best and attribute it to the teachers.

"I would say any of the assessment scores is because the teachers just never give up on the students and find ways to reach each of them," said Diana Williams, an instructional coach at Westgate Elementary.

Williams said that was evident in the shift from classroom to at-home teaching in 2020.

"We never stopped teaching the students, the teachers found ways to connect with kids at home and still reached them," Williams said.

Nebraska fourth and eighth-grade students scored above the national average on the math assessment. For reading, Nebraska was higher than the national average for fourth grade and at the national average for eighth grade.

John Stemple

"I am starting to see some of that shifting, that we are rising up, as our district motto is this year, that we are moving past some of those struggles we have had," Williams said.

One of the biggest challenges is filling the holes created during the pandemic learning years while teaching the current curriculum.

"As a district truly we have spent a lot of time on understanding the best practices in teaching math," Williams said.

District 66 has focused on continuing education through extended summer school and after-school programs while providing professional development for teachers.

"We have provided a lot of professional learning around those best practices, and around the new materials," Williams said. "The teachers have really took hold to those and are just doing fantastic."

These test scores don't break down into each district or school but the Nebraska Department of Education said 100 schools participated in each assessment with about 2,000 students taking each test.

John Stemple

"We hope that we start to see some more growth in the scores and continue to celebrate the things that they are already doing," Williams said.

Iowa was also among the top scores, performing above the national average for both grade levels in both math and reading assessments.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.