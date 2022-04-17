Nebraska babies born in 2021 to receive $50 toward a college fund

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Each child born in Nebraska in 2021 will receive $50 in a NEST 529 College Savings account. This is a part of the Meadowlark Act.

In April, eligible families will receive a letter from the State Treasurer announcing their qualification for the Meadowlark Savings Pledge. The children can use the money for education expenses when they go to college.

The program, according to a press release became effective in 2020. And this program was designed to help Nebraska families get a head start on future educational expenses.

For 2022's contributions, any baby born on or after January 1, 2021, and who is a resident of Nebraska at the time of birth is eligible to receive a one-time Meadowlark seed contribution. This is an automatic enrollment that does not require families to pay extra costs.

