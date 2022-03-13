Nebraska Department of Education looking for Summer Food Service Program sponsors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Education - Nutrition Services (NDE) is seeking potential sponsors to operate the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) this summer.

SFSP provides healthy meals to children, ages one to 18, free of charge.

According to a press release, eligible sponsors include public or private non-profit schools, residential camps, and local, municipal, county, or state government, as well as private, nonprofit organizations.

Each applicant may apply for a maximum of $15,000 per year. The deadline to apply for a grant is April 1.

To verify eligibility, contact the NDE at 402-471-2488 (Lincoln) or 1-800-731-2233 (outside of Lincoln).

Click here for the online grant application.

