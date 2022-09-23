Nebraska education commissioner submits resignation, will stay until January

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt submitted his resignation letter on Thursday, saying he plans to move on from the agency in January.

In the letter addressed to the state board of education president Patsy Koch Johns, Blomstedt says he'll stay in the role until Jan. 3 in order to facilitate a smooth transition.

Reviewing his nearly nine-year tenure with the agency, Blomstedt reflected on the pandemic among several other changes and challenges. The commissioner says his future plans include educational policy.

"Working with the State Board and staff, I have been successful in achieving expectations set out in the strategic vision and direction. And though I will not be with the NDE, my future endeavors will focus my skills and attention on education and policy issues," Blomstedt wrote.

