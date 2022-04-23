Nebraska FCCLA recognizes 2022 leaders and award winners

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska FCCLA recognized the state leaders and accomplishments of 2022 at the annual State Leadership Conference in early April.

This conference welcomed more than 1,000 students that covered a wide range of topics related to leadership and preparation for future careers.

The Nebraska Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) met for their annual State Leadership Conference on April 3-5 in the Lincoln Haymarket area.

More than 1,000 students and advisers from 89 Nebraska schools attended the conference to grow their leadership skills, celebrate their accomplishments from the past year and prepare for their future careers.

EJ Carrion was the keynote speaker for the event. He shared an inspiring message all about “making the jump.” He encouraged members to go after their dreams and not let fear or chance of failure stand in their way.

Participants had the opportunity to attend breakout sessions where they learned about balancing their time, pursuing leadership roles, leading with their values, exploring FCCLA opportunities, and much more.

The Opportunity Fair also featured over 30 colleges, organizations, and businesses for members to connect with. Students also had the opportunity to give back to the Lincoln community through the FCCLA Serves projects.

Over 125 students participated in service projects at the Child Advocacy Center, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, and People’s City Mission. Members also had the opportunity to choose from many tour options such as Hudl, Lied Center, Temple Building, and the State Capitol.

During the conference, 550 students participated in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events, FCCLA’s premier competitive event program. Students placing first and second in their respective event level qualified to compete in the FCCLA National STAR Event Competition which will take place during the National Leadership Conference in San Diego, California, June 29-July 3.

Nebraska FCCLA has over 2,700 members in 100 chapters across the state. For more information about FCCLA, click here.

Nebraska FCCLA is supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership and Expanded Learning at the Nebraska Department of Education. A complete list of leaders and award winners can be found here.

The 2022-2023 Nebraska FCCLA State Officers:

Leonardo Luna-Duran, Neligh-Oakdale - President

Alivia Olson, Kearney - First Vice-President

Marissa Bruce, Bloomfield - Secretary

Jayna Moses, Burwell - Vice-President of Competitive Events

Jaden Leasure, Nebraska City - Vice-President of Development

Hana Miller, O’Neill - Vice-President of Membership

Gina Alba, Schuyler Central - Vice-President of Programs

Ashlyn Simonson, Mullen - Vice-President of Public Relations

