New Omaha teacher looking forward to start of school year: 'We're in this together'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week kids will head back to class for another school year, and this time they’ll see some new faces.

Skylar Allen is a graduate of Westside Community Schools and is excited to begin her career teaching those now sitting where she once did. She’s preparing her classroom.

“Making sure they have their materials and making sure they’re ready for the first day, and that I'm ready for the first day,” said Allen.

Allen is one of six new teachers at Westgate Elementary School that will be starting this fall, while she is new to teaching, the profession runs deep in her family.

“Both my sisters are teachers, my grandpa is a teacher, my grandma was, my uncle is,” she said.

Allen said she didn’t want to become a teacher at first, but after two years of college she decided the classroom was where she wanted to be.

Now, 22, 5th graders will call her their teacher in a few days. The start of the school year can bring about some nerves for students, but Allen is ready for the learning to begin.

“We're in this together,” she said. “It’s okay to be nervous, you're not going to know what to do every second.”

She’s hopeful this new school year can be just as much of a learning experience for her as it is for her students.

“We’re just a few days away so it’s like tying up loose ends making sure that they’re ready, I'm ready and we can start the school year off great,” she said.

The first day of school at Westgate is set for this Thursday, Aug. 10.

