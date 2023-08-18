New option for early learning, childcare opening in Council Bluffs addresses community need

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The ribbon is officially cut for the Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center. It's a new facility within the Council Bluffs Community School District and it will serve children from birth to four years old.

The $19 million facility is packed with educational resources, but also includes cribs and a playground, serving as a "pilot for the state".

"One of the things that we really have been excited about is the partnership with our state. Our governor and the Department of Education really wanted us to look at what would that partnership look like as we looked at infant, toddler to four-year-olds and what would that look like if we backward designed, " said Dr. Vickie Murillo, superintendent for Council Bluffs Community School District.

It's a center that the school district said addressed a need in the community.

"For Council Bluffs, that means we now offer universal access to our preschool program and also that we are one of the first public school districts in the state of Iowa that is now offering birth to three classrooms," Murillo said.

The facility will officially open on August 28, with over 200 children enrolled. But there is a waitlist.

If you are looking for more information, the district suggests calling the Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center and speaking to the new director, Mandy. For details click here.

