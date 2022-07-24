OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday morning, teachers flooded Mrs. B’s Clearance Outlet at Nebraska Furniture Mart in search of a free rug for their classrooms.

NFM holds the rug giveaway each year. Teachers who woke up bright and early said a free gift like this goes a long way.

"There’s just so many expenses, especially at the beginning of the school year," Pamela Rowley said. "Taking advantage of any discount that we can is great."

About 600 rugs were made available for teachers. Some of them spoke about the challenges they faced as they’ve gotten their classrooms ready this year.

"With everything that’s rising, it does get kind of hectic." Sade Henley said. "With groceries, keeping up with your own kids and then trying to figure out what you’re going to do inside of your own classroom."

On average, teachers spend about $750 of their own money on getting ready for the classroom and ongoing supply chain issues, as well as inflation, have made the process tougher.

They said they’ve had to rely on each other for help. They are reaching out to other teachers via social media who are willing to give some of their things away.

"Lots of people have been posting different things that they’re getting rid of," Henley said. "People who are retiring recently are getting rid of a lot of material and school supplies."

Teachers said they’re still optimistic about this upcoming school year, as they knock one item of their wish list.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.