Omaha area sponsors deliver clothes and school supplies for kids experiencing homelessness

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, people throughout the metro dropped off new backpacks and clothes for children experiencing homelessness as part of the adopt-a-student program at Open Door Mission and the Lydia House.

Sponsors were paired up with a child and given their wish list of items and clothing sizes for back-to-school. It's an important program for kids as they return to the classroom.

"This program really does bring a smile to their face. They can look forward to that first day of school and have a lot less to worry about," said Open Door Mission marketing manager, Kristen Dineen.

The event continues Tuesday on Aug. 19, the Open Door Mission will hold its celebration carnival with games for the kids and where they'll also get the new school supplies and clothes.

