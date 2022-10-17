Omaha area teens compete in NAACP ACT-SO program; scholarships, awards and self-confidence gained

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The NAACP is helping the youth find their passions through a program called ACT-SO.

It’s an acronym for Afro-academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics.

It's a year-long enrichment program that helps high school students, grades nine through 12, achieve and succeed.

On Sunday, the Omaha chapter held its annual competition, where students can go on to win awards and scholarships.

“We want the youth to know that they are winners from the beginning,” said Carol Nannette Pierre Finch from NAACP, ACT-SO. “And we want them to embellish — we want them to grow from that and then come back and lead.”

Those who win gold medals, scoring between 95 and 100 in their categories, are invited to the national competition.

The organization also provides mentors. to learn more you can visit NAACP.org.

