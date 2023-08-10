Omaha barbers and stylists provide free back to school haircuts to students

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Latino Center of the Midlands gave free back-to-school haircuts on Wednesday to more than 60 kids, ages five to 19.

The event was in partnership with local community barbers and stylists. It was also a way to get kids looking fresh to start the year.

“I think it's nice to see the kids smile. We're making an impact for their first day of school. And if their hair looks good, their smile looks good. And I like to quote one of the barber's, he says ‘If you look good, you feel good.’ And I think that goes a long way,” said Program Director Abraham Mora.

Organizers say it's their way of giving back to the community they call home.

