Omaha church holds free haircuts/hairdos as kids head back to school: 'We have kids that really need this'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Andrew Brookins makes his living making sure others look their best at his barber shop. As kids head back to school he knows for some parents getting that fresh cut isn’t easy.

Brookins shop is located just down the street from Salem Baptist Church where he, along with several other barbers and beauticians, will take part in the church’s Fresh Fades and Flat Irons event; volunteering their time giving haircuts and hairdos for kids from kindergarten to college, free of charge.

“We have kids that really need this,” he said. “So it’s good to give back and it’s a blessing to be able to give back.”

“What we’re doing is, we’re saying, 'Hey students in the community, let us help you and your parents get back to school with confidence.'” Tammy Brown, community liaison Salem Baptist Church, said.

The event is a first for the church, which traditionally held a bookbag giveaway. This year, they wanted to focus on other ways to get kids ready for the classroom.

“If you have a nice haircut or a nice hairdo it goes a long way to help build your confidence,” Brown said. “It gets you ready, gets you excited to go to school and show your friends.”

Brown said the church would like to expand the event in the future and potentially bring the bookbags back with the free haircuts. The new focus has given Brookins the chance to give back not just to those who keep him in business, but to those who helped start it.

“The deacons here at the church helped me be able to get my own barber shop,” Brookins said. “So for me, it’s just a blessing to be able to give back and help the community and the church as well.”

The Fresh Fades and Flat Irons event will be held next Monday and Tuesday, Aug 14 and 15 at Salem Baptist Church on 31st & Lake St. from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Appointments will be required to attend. A link to sign up for a timeslot can be found at the church’s website, or by clicking here.

