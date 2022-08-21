Omaha non-profit holds a giveaway of school supplies on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Making sure every kid gets the chance to start the school year off right was the goal for volunteers and staff at 3 Sisters on Saturday.

The non-profit held a backpack giveaway at its offices at the corner of 42nd and Center.

They filled about 300 backpacks with school supplies for both elementary and high school-aged children.

Most kids have started school this week, but the staff says they still feel now is the best time to hold the event.

"We're intentional about doing our backpack giveaway after the other ones because there's so many in the community. But it's hard to get to all of them so we do ours the week school starts for all those parents fosters parents who can't get to the regular ones you already know you can still come here," said co-founder Marshawn Ford.

Ford said 250 of the 300 backpacks were given out in just 45 minutes.

Staff also handed out free food and even gift cards for families to buy back-to-school clothes.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.