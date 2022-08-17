Omaha nonprofit teams up with Latino Center to provide free haircuts to students

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Haircuts are a back-to-school must for some kids but not doable for some families with so many other costs up right now.

It's why The Latino Center of the Midlands partnered with a local nonprofit called "If You Look Good You Feel Good."

They provided free haircuts to students aged five to 19 years old.

3 News Now visited with one of them.

“I really like it because not a lot of people have the money to get haircuts and this is like a good thing for people that can't afford it,” said high school senior Smín López.

Organizers are expected to provide about 1,000 free haircuts to students.

