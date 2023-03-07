Omaha Public School Board approves contract for interim superintendent

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Public School Board met on Monday and as expected, approved the contract of Deputy Superintendent Matt Ray as interim superintendent.

Ray was named to the interim position by the board on February 22, but there's no set end date for his contract just yet.

In December outgoing superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan announced her departure and the permanent superintendent search is just getting underway.

Ray expressed his gratitude to the board for the interim title.

"Thank you, Mr. Head, Mr. Smith and board members. Again, I can't say how humbled I am about this. It sure feels real today," he said.

The board approved a salary similar to Logan's at $325,000 plus benefits for Ray. He starts the contract on July 1.

