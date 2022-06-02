Omaha Public Schools announces stipend program for full-time and part-time staff

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The struggle to find and keep good teachers has been a problem all across the country and the Omaha Public Schools is no different.

Wednesday they announced a plan they hope will go a long way towards keeping and retaining teachers.

That plan comes in the form of a stipend program they hope will help with staff retention. They want to give new and current staff a stipend of $4,500. It is to be given out in increments of two or three.

3 News Now spoke with Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan on what she had to say about the program.

"They will be $4,500 for full-time staff and $2,250 for part-time staff who work more than 20 hours a week. They will occur over two school years in the 2022-23 school year and the 2023-24 school year," said Logan.

It's important to note these changes would not go into effect right away. They hope to have the plan in place by the start of the next school year.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.