Omaha Public Schools sees continued interest in student teaching following district's stipend program

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In January 2021, Omaha Public Schools introduced an up to $9,000 stipend for student teachers that work with the district.

The move was made to address a teacher shortage and help recruit more student teachers to the district.

OPS said an average of 120 student teachers are working in the district this school year, up from 71 in the 2019-2020 school year.

Ana Salgado is one of those student teachers, she said for her it wasn't about the money, but about the experience.

“I feel less pressure when becoming a real teacher,” Salgado said. "I’m more prepared now!”

Salgado works with teacher Takijah Loguda at South High School teaching dual language Geometry.

Loguda agreed with the district's decision to start the stipend program, saying the incentive was the right way to attract more people to the teaching profession.

"When you know that your district is going to take care of you, it’s a nice feeling and it kind of makes people want to come back,” Loguda said.

According to OPS, 80 student teachers have committed to full-time teaching positions with the district.

OPS sees more interest in student teaching following district's stipend program

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.