Omaha Public Schools sharing details about changes to student transportation plan

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now reported in December about Omaha Public Schools approving a new transportation plan which could affect about 3,200 families.

At Monday night's board meeting, member Tracy Casady said those changes will go out this coming Friday.

This includes information relating to eligibility for the upcoming school year.

Casady outlined the home-to-school distance changes with this new plan.

“1.0 miles to 1.5 for elementary, and 1.5 to 2.0 for our middle schools. So that plays into that impact there,” she said.

Parents can expect to hear from the district by e-mail and by conventional mail again as early as this Friday.

