Operation School Bell helps Omaha kids get new clothes for the school year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A local organization has now helped tens of thousands of kids over the years.

Omaha's Operation School Bell is run by the local chapter of Assistance League Partners with JC Penny to get school clothing to children in grades K through eight.

Kids are able to shop and got to pick things they enjoy wearing.

Organization leaders say it’s amazing to see how much Operation Bell has grown. Tuesday its 80,000th child was helped.

“We get feedback from parents like you have no idea what a blessing this was or how the timing was just perfect. I’m a single mom with five kids and I can barely scrape things together thank you, thank you. The children are so excited especially when they check out because they got to pick what they wanted,” said Suzanne Hinman.

Each child also gets a new book.

This year’s Operation Bell has been going on for 2 weeks and ends Friday.

To learn more about the organization and how you can help visit the organization's website.

