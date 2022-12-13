OPS approves transportation plan changes that will reduce number of bussed students

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After Monday, thousands of Omaha Public School students will have to re-think how they go to school.

In its board meeting OPS voted to approve a new transportation plan that expands the range for bus eligibility by a half mile.

“I think it's wrong. It's impacting parents who don’t have the money. They have to work (and) they don’t have that to be able to provide transportation,” said Cheryl Weston, a frustrated parent who spoke at Monday’s board meeting.

The change comes because the district has been unable to overcome a shortage of bus drivers.

The OPS board members were unanimous in expressing their dismay at having to adopt the new plan but all felt it was the best move for the district and voted to approve it.

But some feel the district might be out of line with its most recent change.

“Our first concern is that this proposal runs afoul of the US constitution and the State Constitution in that we have to provide equal educational opportunity for all students, regardless of their race or disability status. Or if they are rich or poor,” said Rose Godinez, Legal Policy Counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska.

Part of the frustration from the ACLU and parents is the lack of alternatives provided for students who are no longer bus-eligible.

“An upfront cost for what new arrangements would be, that is provided by statutes. Omaha Public Schools can give an upfront payment for such arrangements. They could also arrange a van instead of a bus or ride shares,” said Godinez.

Some at the meeting even offered to step in to make sure students make it to school.

“To say to them you need to walk past this way, past this dog or past this gunfire is not realistic for them. We want to help you out by saying perhaps we can provide transportation for them,” said Donna Polk, CEO of the Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition.

The new policy reverts the eligibility back to the ranges used by the district prior to 2015.

It was a frustrating change for parents, and many saw it as a significant step back for the district.

“All this is doing is re-segregating the public school systems. You are going backwards from seven years ago, you are going backwards,” said Weston.

