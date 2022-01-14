OPS, Millard switch to remote learning; other Nebraska and Iowa schools closed for inclement weather Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — OPS announced in an email that the school district will switch to remote learning on Friday:

"Due to the predicted inclement weather, Omaha Public Schools is canceling in-person classes and school-related competitions and activities for tomorrow. It will be a remote learning day for all OPS students. Omaha Public Schools Foundation Kids Club is also closed.

All students will experience “live” or synchronous teaching and learning in the morning, with teacher availability for questions later in the day. Teachers will take attendance. More specific information will be coming from your child’s teacher(s).

Elementary Students

Elementary students will begin their day at 9 a.m. with a morning check-in.

Secondary Students

Secondary students will follow a shortened class scheduled with specific times depending on a block or nine-period schedule. Secondary students will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Open house events scheduled for the evening of Jan. 13 will proceed as planned.

Due to the school closure, COVID-19 testing locations for Omaha Public Schools students will be closed.

Millard Public Schools also announced that it will have a remote learning day.

Area schools closed on Friday include:

Elkhorn Public Schools, Bellevue Public Schools, Papillion-La Vista Community Schools, Westside Community Schools, Lewis Central Community Schools, Gretna Public Schools, Fremont Public Schools and several others that are accessible for viewing on our closings page.

