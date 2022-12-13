OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan to step down in 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dr. Cheryl Logan announced Tuesday she will be resigning as superintendent of Omaha Public Schools in June of next year.

In a news release, Logan said she wants to spend more time with her family, who do not live in Nebraska.

"Alas, it is time for me to return home to my family. It is time for me to have tea with my sisters on Saturdays, to watch my nephew play soccer and to spend quality time with my husband and daughter, located close to my native home and both of our families," said Logan.

Logan cited some of her accomplishments: building five new schools, navigating OPS through pension major troubles and getting the district through a global pandemic.

Logan has served as OPS superintendent since 2018. Previously, she worked at Philadelphia Public Schools as Chief Academic Officer.

