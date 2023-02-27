Papillion La Vista Community School board to vote on $130 million bond

The Papillion La Vista Community School board is voting on a proposed bond, that includes nearly $130 million in projects. The district identified several buildings that could be included in the projects, including Papillion Middle School, La Vista Middle School and both high schools.

In addition to the facility projects, there's land for a new elementary school, new middle school, technology infrastructure and a new building for the Young Adult Transition Program in the proposal.

“There's three broad priorities that the board has identified, in this potential bond, the first is land and facilities for future growth. We know that we will have a project student population that will be growing over the next few years, particularly at the elementary level,” said Superintendent Dr. Andy Rikli. “We know that we have some older buildings, particularly at the elementary level where the standard isn't quite up to par with some of our newer buildings. We would really like to address that, and perhaps, most importantly we have a number of safety and security projects that we would like to address with a possible bond.”

If approved, the issue would go to voters on May 9.

