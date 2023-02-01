Papillion La Vista Community Schools launch Community Closet storefront for those in need

LA VISTA, Neb. — Papillion La Vista Community Schools has opened a new storefront to help families in need.

It held a ribbon cutting and open house today as the school district opened the PLCS Community Closet storefront.

It offers free new and gently used clothing for families in the district, along with new personal hygiene products.

Superintendent Dr. Andy Rikli says the idea for this started during a visit to Wichita and the district started a small community closet at Carriage Hill Elementary.

“I don't think we had any idea how quickly the program would grow and I think it's a huge testament to the generosity of this community – our parents, our families, our staff. the number of donations, the amount of clothing and toiletry items that was donated — we just simply outgrew our space,” said Rikli, PLCS Superintendent.

Rickli says the need is there, so he believes the community closet is not done growing and they intend to expand the program as much as it is needed.

