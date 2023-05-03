Papillion La Vista South High School hosts signing day for future teachers

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Tuesday was National Teacher Appreciation Day and a metro area high school used the day to think about the future of the field.

Papillion La Vista South High School hosted its first teacher signing day.

It's similar to athletes who commit to play sports in college, but students here declared to pursue careers in education.

It also creates a system of support that may allow talent to stay local.

"We want to be able to support them however we can. so we have a couple of events after — while they're in college, and things like that just to stay connected with them. By being able to have somebody that you can come back to and ask questions of or get advice from, is just truly valuable to be able to have," said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kati Settles.

About 30 students took part in the event.

