Parents and students to pack Plattsmouth School Board meeting after books removed from high school library

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KMTV) — The Plattsmouth School Board is set to hold its first board meeting since dozens of books from the high school’s library were removed from their shelves pending review.

The district calls the move a "reasonable action" citing the subject matter of the books. Many focus on LGBTQ and/or racial injustice themes.

Recently, students protested the removal of the books.

Senior Carlee Petereit said during the protest that the books were relatable to many students.

"Taking them out was just kind of pushing what they’ve experienced themselves under the rug," Petereit said. "We didn’t understand why that was not going to be talked about anymore."

Junior Ciara Basch said she felt the school meant to go further than a book removal.

"I think that if you take out a lot of books and take them out indefinitely, it comes closer to banning the books rather than reviewing them," she said.

The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. at the high school commons area, the location of the meeting was moved to accommodate the larger crowd expected to attend.

SEE MORE: Students protest after Plattsmouth High School removes books from school library

Students protest after books from high school library removed

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.