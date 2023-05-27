Pay It Forward awards two Omaha teachers with $500 to help students

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the school year wraps up, two local teachers received quite a surprise on their last days of school.

Second and third-grade teachers at Norris Elementary and Holy Name were selected as the first two recipients of our Pay It Forward program. It's a partnership between KMTV and First Interstate Bank to give back to our local educators.

3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson was there to help hand out the $500 checks for both Ms. Snook and Ms. Agenbroad, who can't wait to use that money to help their students learn next year.

"We've been using the same set of books for years and years and years. This money will help me buy new class sets – particularly our Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe books. I don't have to try and tape them together anymore so that's a big help,” said Snook, who teaches language arts at Holy Name.

"It's perfect timing. I'm moving into first grade with two other new first-grade teachers and we're going to be setting up our rooms, so this will be great to help all three of us get what we need for the students. We just want the kids to benefit and to be happy," Agenbroad, a teacher at Norris Elementary, said.

Several teachers told us at both schools that we couldn't have selected a better teacher.

Each month we're continuing to give two,$500 dollar checks for a school or classroom. Register at 3NewsNow.com under the contests tab and tell us how $500 could improve the classroom experience for your students.

