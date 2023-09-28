Pay it Forward: Saint Wenceslaus teacher wins $500 check to help students

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Each month 3 News Now is paying it forward by giving checks to local teachers.

On Thursday, we paid a visit to Saint Wenceslaus School, where Mrs. Renee Hanson received a $500 check from our partners at First Interstate Bank.

Hanson is in her 20th year of teaching at the school, but this is her first year back.

She said she is the "stream director and teacher" and the money will be helpful in preparing students who are learning about computing.

"I was literally just at Mass, looking at 800 plus students thinking 'Wow, I think I've told — I know I've told them we're going to make robots, junk bots,' thinking that would be inexpensive, using recycled material. And Prairie Stem, we partner with them, they were like well you do also need battery packs, and AA batteries, and servos," said Hanson.

