Pay it Forward: Valley art teacher surprised with $500 check for supplies

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Each month KMTV 3 is paying it forward by giving checks to local teachers.

On Thursday, we paid a visit to D.C. West Middle School. Sara Gotch, the school's art teacher, received a $500 check from our partners at First Interstate Bank.

Gotch is in her fifteenth year of teaching, but this is her first at D.C. West Middle School.

The money will be a big help in building her art program.

"I think I can speak for every teacher out there — there's always costs that come out of our pocket, no matter how much we try not to. But we do it for the kids. We want them to have the best, and I know when I'm in art class I want the best materials out there. Things as simple as paper to sharpies, anything and everything that pops up. So, yeah. It's definitely going to go to good use," said Gotch.

She told 3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson she just spent $50 on oil pastels the other day and hopefully she won't have to spend her own money for a while.

KMTV is still paying it forward to teachers and schools in our area. We're giving two $500 checks to a school or classroom each month.

Register by clicking here and tell us how $500 could improve the classroom experience for your students.

Pay it Forward is presented by First Interstate Bank.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.