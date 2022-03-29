Ralston High School adds new agriculture program & greenhouse

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Ralston High School is expanding its curriculum with the addition of a new agriculture program.

A key part of that is opening a brand new greenhouse. A ribbon-cutting for it happened Monday.

The district says the program will give students a better perspective on food science and agriculture.

They'll also have the ability to grow plants inside the greenhouse.

"Being able to give an opportunity for students to be exposed to the agriculture and know where their food comes from, their clothing comes from. Our lives revolve around agriculture and not many students know that. So it's exciting to be a part of the start of that program," said Helena Johnson, agriculture teacher at Ralston High School.

The school will also start an FFA chapter, also known as the Future Farmers of America.

The other Omaha metro-area district with an FFA program is Bryan High.

