Ralston High School hosts college and career day Wednesday

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Wednesday was college and career day at Ralston High School. 3 News Now participated and visited with ninth-graders.

Using a match and a two-liter bottle of water, Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz showed the students how changes in temperature and pressure can make clouds.

Anchor Mary Nelson talked to the kids about how we decide which stories to share.

A few kids even tried to read a teleprompter.

The freshmen were asked: Do you know yet what you want to be?

“No, not yet. I'm still thinking about it. It's a little hard," said one student.

“I want to open up a restaurant when I grow up,” stated another student

“I'd rather be a bartender than any of the careers we've talked about today,” said Riley.

3 News Now was joined by other professionals from different fields as well as college representatives.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.