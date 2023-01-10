Ralston Public Schools announce next superintendent will be Jason Buckingham

RALSTON, Neb — The Ralston school system announced its choice for the next district leader in a news release on Monday.

Read the release from RPS below:

The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education is pleased to announce Mr. Jason Buckingham as the new Superintendent of Ralston Public Schools. The Board voted unanimously at their meeting on Monday evening.

Mr. Buckingham is currently the Assistant Superintendent for Business for Ralston Public Schools. He will begin work in his new position in Ralston on/about July 1st when the current Superintendent Dr. Mark Adler retires after this school year.

From Mr. Buckingham: “I’m very excited and honored to be the next Superintendent for the Ralston Public Schools. We have some tremendous opportunities and challenges facing us going forward. I feel very blessed to be able to serve our District and help lead us through the next several years. This is undoubtedly an exciting time to be a part of our District, and I can’t wait to work with each of our professionals to make our District the best it can be.”

Mr. Buckingham completed interviews last week with the Board. He also visited with Meet and Greet groups throughout Ralston Public Schools including students, educators, administrators, and staff members.

Throughout his 24 years with the District, he has held many positions including teacher, coach, and building principal. Before coming to Ralston, Mr. Buckingham was a teacher and coach in Omaha Public Schools.

