Ralston school briefly placed on 'secure in place' status; 'emotionally distressed' parent taken into custody

RALSON, Neb. (KMTV) — An incident at a Ralston elementary school was quickly resolved on Monday, according to school officials. After an "emotionally distressed parent" showed up at the school holding a carpet knife Meadows Elementary School went into "secure in place" as per district protocols.

Here's the letter that Meadows Elementary Principal Lisa Schroeder sent to parents:

Dear Meadows Elementary families,

Ralston Public Schools and Meadows Elementary are committed to providing a safe learning environment for our students. As part of our Safe Schools Plan, we affirm this commitment by notifying parents of events that affect campus or community safety as we work in partnership with parents and law enforcement to support the well-being of our students.

This message is to inform you of an incident that happened around 12:00 pm today. The school received a call from an emotionally distressed parent during a road rage incident the parent was involved in saying that the other individual involved made a threat to come to the school to cause harm to their student. After hearing this call, the school, following safety protocols, went into a secure in place - no one was allowed to enter or exit the school.

The emotionally distressed parent arrived at the school, holding what was determined to be a carpet knife, and tried to gain access to the school but was not allowed entry and was kept outside the main front doors. The individual then moved cones in the parking lot to block entry. Local law enforcement arrived and immediately placed the individual into custody.

School personnel followed safety protocols correctly and efficiently. Ralston Public Schools and our law enforcement partners take all threatening situations seriously. At no time were our students or staff members in any danger. Around 12:20 pm, we received word from law enforcement that the issue was deemed safe, and the “secure in place” measure was lifted.

We are committed to making Meadows Elementary School the safest, most positive place for students to learn and grow. Please contact me if you have additional concerns about this incident. Thank you for your support of our students and school.

Sincerely,

Ms. Lisa Schroeder

Principal

Meadows Elementary School

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.