Ralston students spend morning eating 'Donuts With Doc' as Be Kind Week wraps up

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, 16 kids across Ralston Public Schools were able to eat 'Donuts with Doc.' It wasn't just an excuse to have some sugar or skip class, but instead a reminder to spread kindness.

"All kids are great. They have good, kind hearts in most cases and you just have to find avenues to celebrate that and let them have opportunities to let it out," said Dr. Mark Adler, superintendent of Ralston Public Schools.

Be Kind started in 2016 after Adler lost his son Reid to suicide.

"My son Reid was just the kindest kid you’d ever meet. He had tons of friends. He didn’t want to leave anyone out," said Adler.

Since its start, Be Kind Week has grown. This year, students had theme days and challenges throughout the week.

"I think it’s pretty awesome. It’s not very often you spend a week to be kind to others. Because right now it's just definitely something we need in the world we’re in now. So it’s definitely nice to take time and appreciate something little like this," Makyah Balaban, a senior in high school said.

This year, students were able to submit an essay about what kindness means to them. Two students from each school were picked to win and were able to spend Friday eating donuts with Dr. Adler and spreading kindness.

"I wrote that kindness is something that motivates you and if you're kind to someone that's mean then it shows them they can be kind as well. And they just need someone to be kind to them," said Katie Rowser, a fourth grader at Meadows Elementary.

Not only did the kids enjoy their day, but so did Adler. The only thing missing was Reid.

"He’d have a ton of fun on something like this today. He’d love it. He was just a kid who was so kind and I wish I taught him that but that's just who he was," said Adler.

