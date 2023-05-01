Rep. Flood honors Bellevue West student named runner-up in Congressional art competition

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — A Bellevue West student has secured an honor never before awarded to anyone at her school.

Esperanza Garcia created this original hand-drawn work of cats playing cards and was selected as a runner-up in a congressional art competition.

Congressman Mike Flood went to the school Monday to meet Garcia.

She drew the piece for a friend, but submitted it in the long-running competition after her art teacher encouraged her.

"She had just told me about this competition and asked if I wanted to try it because I just finished this drawing, and said you know, sure, why not? And a lot hapened,” said Garcia, who is a senior.

As a runner-up, Esperanza's drawing will hang in Congressman Flood's office in Washington D.C.. After graduation, she'll attend an arts college in Georgia.

