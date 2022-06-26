Reynolds appoints campaign donor to Iowa Board of Regents

Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Des Moines area businessman James “JC” Risewick to the Iowa Board of Regents Friday.

Risewick is the president and chief operating officer of his family business, Seneca Companies, which specializes in petroleum dispensing and design solutions for gas stations.

“I’m thankful that the Governor has appointed me to this position, and I look forward to serving the citizens of Iowa,” Risewick said in a press release. “I will work diligently with the fellow board members to keep upper education at Iowa’s public universities on the forefront and leading edge of the 21st century.”

Risewick has been a significant donor to Reynolds’ campaign, with more than $65,500 in cash and in-kind donations since 2020. Except for a direct, $15,000 donation last year, Risewick has contributed in-kind contributions for air travel. One of those flights, valued at $21,600, was dated March 3.

Seneca Cos. was founded by Risewick’s father, Chris Risewick, who contributed cash and flights totaling over $36,000 to Reynolds’ campaign in 2020.

JC Risewick’s appointment fills a vacancy created by the death of Regent Milt Dakovich in February. He will begin serving immediately on the nine-member board and go to the Iowa Senate for a confirmation vote in its next session.

Risewick graduated from Miami University with a degree in business and completed the Minnesota Management Institute at the University of Minnesota.

“I’m confident his expertise, experience, and innovative mindset will inspire our regent universities in their mission to prepare the next generation of college students to flourish in the workforce,” Reynolds said in a press release Tuesday. “Iowa’s universities are already leading the way, and JC will help push them to new heights.”

