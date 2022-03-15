Ricketts: Nebraska plans to set aside $60 million in education recovery programs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Governor Pete Ricketts, along with other state lawmakers, talked about a push to tackle learning loss that occurred when schools switched to remote learning during the pandemic.

Ricketts talked about testing which showed that Omaha Public School students fell behind in math and reading during the pandemic.

He says the state has plans to set aside $60 million for recovery programs. This means that some students can qualify to pay for learning services like tutoring.

“It's really targeted specifically at low-income families. To be able to get a tutor to be able to help that child catch up, especially in areas like math. You have to demonstrate you've got learning loss in math, science or language arts to be able to qualify to be able to get the money,” said Ricketts.

Senator Joni Albrecht also introduced a bill in the legislature to address the learning loss among Nebraska students.

