Shenandoah elementary student brought firearm to school Monday; no further threat suspected

SHENANDOAH, Iowa (KMTV) — Shenandoah Community School District Superintendent Kerri Nelson, Ed.D. confirmed to 3 News Now in an email that an elementary school student brought a gun to school on Monday. She said that the school will not be able to release details about that student.

Nelson sent the following message to district families on Monday:

Dear Shenandoah CSD Families,

This email is to inform you that one of our elementary students brought a firearm to the school today. Our school is committed to the safety and education of all our students. We also want to communicate clearly with parents about safety issues when they arise.

When a staff member was notified, and the office received this information, there was swift and immediate action taken. The weapon was confiscated, the student was removed, and parents were notified. Additionally, the superintendent’s office and local law enforcement were notified. There is no reason to believe that there is any further threat to anyone here at school.

The student involved will be subject to school board policy and appropriate laws that govern weapons on school grounds.

Please discuss this incident with your children and emphasize that it is against the law to bring weapons (or look-alike weapons) of any type to school. Also, please emphasize the importance of if you see something, tell someone. Either telling you or a staff member if there is a weapon at school is vitally important, and today, students did just that to help keep our school safe.

