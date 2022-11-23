Statewide testing results in post-pandemic Nebraska show lagging numbers; state still fares better than most

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Test scores from Nebraska students indicate lagging statewide scores due to a pandemic, but those numbers fare better than much of the rest of the country.

Testing scores from the Nebraska Department of Education showed math scores stayed the same from 2020 to 2021, both at 46% proficiency.

English scores dipped from 48% to 47%. In a new statewide science assessment, Nebraska students were 66% proficient.

Outgoing Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt pointed mostly to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic for the lagging numbers.

“Nebraska public schools, while impacted by the pandemic, remained strong. Our statewide assessments are showing similar trends and now is the time for schools to focus support on the areas that have the most need,” said Blomstedt

The data also showed marginalized groups, already struggling with achievement gaps, were hit even harder.

English learners were only 8% proficient in math and 5% in ELA.

Nationwide testing scores, especially in math, hit the sharpest decline since at least the 1990s, according to the New York Times .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.