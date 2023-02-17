Students at Skutt High fill backpacks to help new parents in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, students at Skutt Catholic High School partnered with the Christ Child Society of Omaha to help new mothers in the community.

They assembled 500 baby backpacks, part of their layette program. The backpacks include diapers that students collected and bundled as well as hand-made blankets and other supplies.

The supplies will be delivered to 30 agencies across the area to help single-parent families in need.

“It's really wonderful to model for these kids how to serve our community, and I think they leave feeling like they've done something good,” said Janet Nichtin, board president of the Chris Child Society Omaha. “And that's really what it's all about — serving those in need and contributing whatever you have to help the less fortunate.”

