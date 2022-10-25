Three principals in Nebraska and Iowa honored by Lozier Foundation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Three local principals were recognized Monday night by the Lozier Foundation for helping improve students' academic growth test scores.

The list includes Janine Crain from Edison Elementary in Council Bluffs, Ron Oltman of Bellevue's Birchcrest Elementary and Melitta Wilson at Minne Lusa in OPS.

Each school showed significant growth in assessment scores from last year.

“It's a team process at all times between our staff and a collaborative effort with district personnel with curriculum all the way through. Try to motivate our kids the best we can. We won't always be in the 90th percentile and we know that but we need to start where we are and move forward and that's what this award is about. The kids that worked really hard with our teachers and staff to make that happen," said Oltman.

Each winner received $10,000 plus $25,000 for their school.

