Twenty-two Nebraska students recognized for perfect ACT score

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts recognized 22 students who received a perfect score on their ACT. The students from across Nebraska each scored a 36 on the college entrance exam.

They're all part of the graduating class of 2022. Ricketts gave the students high praise for their achievement Monday morning.

“Achieving a top score on the ACT exam is an impressive feat,” said Ricketts. “These top-performing students have dedicated themselves to academic excellence, and their hard work has paid off. Thank you to the parents and teachers whose guidance has made their success possible. To the students – congratulations!”

“These students are nothing short of incredible, working through extremely difficult circumstances and overcoming obstacles through hard work and dedication. All of Nebraska should be proud of their accomplishments and we wish them the best in the future,” said Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt.

Elkhorn South and Millard South had the most students with top scores in this year's graduating class with three apiece.

Here is a full list of the students:

Isabella Cao (Kearney)

(Kearney) Jonathon “Jack” Cenovic (Omaha Brownell-Talbot)

(Omaha Brownell-Talbot) Allie Dingfield (Blair)

(Blair) Jenny Dong (Millard West)

(Millard West) Cade Horn (Scottsbluff)

(Scottsbluff) Benjamin Lynch (Millard North)

(Millard North) Elise Madden (Elkhorn South)

(Elkhorn South) Daniel Meyer (Omaha Creighton Prep)

(Omaha Creighton Prep) Lilian Miller (Grand Island)

(Grand Island) Michael Mullin (Elkhorn Mount Michael)

(Elkhorn Mount Michael) Alivia Pavel (York)

(York) Seth Pennell (Bellevue East)

(Bellevue East) Jake Rance (Elkhorn North)

(Elkhorn North) Tyler Reidy (Omaha Creighton Prep)

(Omaha Creighton Prep) Anne Rogers (Omaha North)

(Omaha North) Josephine Rutar (Elkhorn South)

(Elkhorn South) Aaron Sturtevant (Holdrege)

(Holdrege) Hung Vu (Kearney)

(Kearney) Abigail Wessling (Omaha Mercy)

(Omaha Mercy) Linda Xu (Elkhorn South)

(Elkhorn South) Richard Xu (Millard North)

(Millard North) Jalan Zhu (Millard North)

